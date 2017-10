Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/26/business/now-amazon-wants-leave-package-inside-your-house/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You’ve maybe noticed more packages piling up at people’s doorsteps as we buy more stuff from companies like Amazon. Now comes Amazon Key, a service that allows delivery people to open your front door and drop that package inside while you’re gone. Sounds sketchy, but it’s starting in 37 cities next month.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.