Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/24/business/lord-and-taylor-hq-sale-shows-shifts-retail-and-work-culture/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The country's oldest luxury retailer, Lord & Taylor, said today that it's selling its iconic Manhattan headquarters for $850 million. After Christmas next year, the building will become the headquarters for WeWork, a 7-year-old office space company. WeWork is valued at $20 billion, making it the fourth most valuable private U.S. startup — behind Airbnb, Uber, and SpaceX.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.