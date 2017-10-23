Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/23/economy/survey-finds-low-income-people-pay-more-monthly-bank-fees-higher-income-customers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It can pay to have a checking account. But a new survey out this morning from Bankrate shows low-income consumers end up paying more in monthly bank fees than other customers. The survey found that consumers with annual household incomes under $30,000 pay an average of $31 in monthly fees compared to $9 for people in higher income brackets. Bankrate analyst Amanda Dixon points out more than a third of all financial institutions offer free checking options, and urges customers to shop around. On average, checking account holders stay with the same bank for 16 years.

