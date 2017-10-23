Pop star Rihanna worked for two years with Kendo, a beauty brand developer, to create her Fenty Beauty line. - Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images for Fenty and Harvey Nichols

T. Cooper applies makeup to Mickala Mcfarlene's face. - Kristin Schwab/Marketplace

Some of Fenty’s popularity lies in its messaging. The ads feature a color wheel of women, and one is wearing a hijab.

"I think there’s still a great deal of fear in a culture that has celebrated and equated whiteness with beauty of putting women of color at the forefront of such a campaign," Gill said.

Rihanna created a new space in the $430 billion beauty market. But other brands are likely to follow with a "multiculturalism is mainstream" message, too. There’s no shortage of market — mint.com says that the average woman spends $15,000 on makeup in her lifetime, and women of color often spend more.