Toy giant Hasbro has partnered with Hollywood companies to produce films based on its brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe and Battleship. Now it wants to take that business in-house, and finance the movies itself. With toy retailers in trouble, including the recent bankruptcy filing of Toys R Us, movie profits look like a more attractive bet for the toy company.

