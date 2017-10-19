In Pennsylvania, a budget stalemate — one that’s been going on for more than three months now — is threatening millions of dollars that some universities count on to lower their in-state tuition. The state’s legislature adopted the budget over the summer, but it still hasn’t agreed on how to pay for it. Meanwhile, four schools — Pennsylvania State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — are nervous their funds could become a casualty in the negotiation process.
