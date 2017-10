Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/19/business/drama-angst-and-corporate-shakeup-s-ge/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's been a rough couple of weeks for two of the country's biggest conglomerates. Proctor & Gamble and General Electric have been fending off shareholder unrest over their lackluster stock performance. For GE, that drama has extended to the boardroom. Tomorrow, GE will give its first quarterly results since new CEO John Flannery took over.

