PayPal reports its quarterly earnings today. Analysts expect double-digit revenue growth. Last quarter, revenues at the payment processor were more than $3 billion, with 6.5 million new customer accounts. In tech company years, PayPal is kind of old — it’s been around since the late '90s and pioneered peer-to-peer payments online. But the company keeps managing to stay relevant.

