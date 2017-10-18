Reshma Saujani speaks onstage during The Future of Talent panel at Fortune MPW Next Gen 2016 on November 2016 in Dana Point, California. - Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune

Reshma Saujani founded Girls Who Code after running for Congress ... and losing. During her campaign, she toured a number of computer science classrooms and was puzzled at how rare it was to find women taking those courses. So she launched Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that introduces middle school and high school-aged girls to coding through after school clubs and summer programs. As the company's CEO, Saujani talks to host Kai Ryssdal about her elevator pitch to big tech CEOs, her goal to reach a critical mass of women in tech within a decade, and how a fictional book series she compares to "The Baby-Sitters Club" will help her get there.

