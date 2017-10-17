Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/17/economy/what-happened-gop-s-deficit-hawks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate is pushing ahead on a budget vote this week. That framework would move the GOP a step closer to the tax overhaul it has promised. The Senate plan allows for as much as $1.5 trillion in tax cuts over the decade. Those cuts could blow a $2.4 trillion hole in the budget, the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimates. There are a few on the right who are sounding the alarm about national deficits and debt. Republican Sen. Rand Paul in an interview today said he is prepared to vote no on the budget if leaders don't agree to cut billions in spending from the plan. But most of the deficit hawks have gone quiet — or are now singing a different tune.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.