A man looks at global stock market information on a Tokyo street. - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/17/economy/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/37-it-time-take-capitalism-shop-look-under-hood/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Tim O'Reilly, founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media, says financial markets are almost like rogue artificial intelligence, but it doesn't have to be that way. Then: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai finally says no, you actually can't take away a broadcast license (Mr. President). Finally, "The Lego Ninjago Movie" producer Daniel Lin answers our Make Me Smart question.