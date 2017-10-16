Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/16/sustainability/california-neighborhood-exempt-state-fire-regulations-now-much-it-ashes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Over the past week, Northern California has seen some horrific fires blaze across its neighborhoods. One of the remarkable things about those fires, in addition to their speed and the scale of the destruction, is what buildings burned and where those buildings were.

The Tubbs Fire, which hit the city of Santa Rosa, has burned more than 35,000 acres. It was 70 percent contained as of today, according to Cal Fire.

However, many of the homes that burned down were not on the official maps that show the places most at risk of wildfire in the area.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Doug Smith, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, about his article on Coffey Park, a neighborhood in Sonoma County, and how its residents had every reason to believe their homes were not at high risk of wildfires.

To hear the interview, click on the audio player above.