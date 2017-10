Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/16/business/chinese-internet-giant-alibaba-looks-scoop-global-talent-15-billion-rd-expansion/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Chinese internet giant Alibaba is taking a big step toward competing globally. It plans to more than double spending on research and development to $15 billion over the next three years, and will open labs in seven cities around the world, including in Russia, Singapore and in the U.S. But can its dominance of the Chinese market translate into international success?

