Storm clouds fill the sky over the U.S. Capitol Building. - Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/13/world/weekly-wrap/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Rachel Abrams of The New York Times and Fortune's Leigh Gallagher join Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal to discuss this week's business and economic news. President Donald Trump has been making a lot of bombastic statements asking Congress to pass legislation, but so far, it hasn't been able to deliver. It's not looking good for Congress to pass tax reform or any other major legislation by the end of the year, which could dramatically impact midterm election results. And despite Trump's promises for economic growth, the IMF forecasts the U.S. economy will grow by about 2 percent, which lags behind the global projection for 3.6 percent growth.