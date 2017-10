Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/13/world/president-decertifies-iran-deal-looks-allies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump announced today he won't certify Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. The decision had been flagged in advance by administration officials. The next move is up to Congress. It has 60 days to decide whether or not to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted by the 2015 deal. Any decision to reimpose the sanctions wouldn't go down well with our allies across the Atlantic.