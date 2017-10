Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/13/world/do-nondisclosure-agreements-protect-sexual-abusers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hollywood is struggling to come to terms with the Harvey Weinstein scandal. More women have come forward with more allegations and named other big names. But it’s not just entertainment where payoffs happen to keep people quiet. What role do nondisclosure agreements play in shielding sexual abusers?