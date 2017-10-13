Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/13/economy/win-support-corporate-tax-reform-president-trump-promises-4000-pay-raise/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

To sell his tax plan, President Donald Trump is trying to send a message to ordinary Americans: that cutting corporate taxes will benefit them too. During a speech this week in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in front of a crowd of truckers, he claimed that by allowing companies to bring back overseas money at a low tax rate, the typical American household will benefit by getting a "pay raise" of about $4000. What’s behind the claim – and is it likely?

