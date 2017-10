Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/12/economy/imf-meetings-washington-week/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The IMF meets all this week in Washington. The meeting opens with global economic growth projections better than expected — 3.6 percent this year. But the growth can be uneven globally.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.