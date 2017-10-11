Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/11/economy/trump-enters-nafta-round-pledging-withdraw/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The fourth round of NAFTA negotiation talks begin today in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump reiterated threats to pull out of the deal in an interview with Forbes Magazine published Tuesday just as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on his way to D.C. to meet with him. Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned Trump against pushing too far and risk scuttling the 23-year-old agreement with Mexico and Canada.

