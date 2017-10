Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/11/economy/if-things-are-booming-does-economy-need-tax-cuts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In a tweet today, President Trump today took credit for the run-up in the stock market since the election. Then the president went on to say that “if Congress gives us the massive tax cuts (and reform) I am asking for, those numbers will grow by leaps and bounds.” Is there any evidence that the GOP tax plan will lead to more stock gains?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.