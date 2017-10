Joanna Coles attends The Cosmo 100 luncheon on December 7, 2015 in New York City. - Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/11/business/corner-office-marketplace/hearsts-joanna-coles-magazines-are-finger-beckoning/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hearst Communications is a 130-year-old company best known for its magazines like Cosmo, Elle, and Esquire. A year ago, it appointed Joanna Coles, then the editor-in-chief of Cosmo, as the company's first ever Chief Content Officer. She talked with us about her career in journalism and why she thinks magazines will never go away.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.