Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/11/business/chicago-s-short-lived-soda-tax-faced-relentless-opposition/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Cook County, Illinois, home to Chicago, passed a penny-per-ounce tax on soda late last year. The driving force was raising revenue in a state with deep budget woes. But legal challenges delayed the tax going into effect, and a strong campaign from the beverage industry has soured public opinion on the measure. It was repealed today, despite strong opposition and spending from outsiders like Michael Bloomberg. It’s the latest win for Big Soda in an international war between that business and public health officials.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.