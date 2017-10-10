Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/10/economy/trumps-nafta-negotiations-see-opposition-business-sector/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the midst of NAFTA negotiations, a schism has grown between President Trump and the business sector. Tom Donohue, the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — the pro-business U.S. Chamber of Commerce — called the Trump administration's negotiating tactics on the trade deal an existential threat to it.

Donohue's comments come as negotiations to overhaul NAFTA resume this week, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the President tomorrow. What does this signal for the future of this trade deal, and future U.S. negotiations under the Trump administration? Jacob Schlesinger, the trade correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about this divide between the president's negotiators and the private business sector last week. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Schlesinger about his reporting.

