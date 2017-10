Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/10/business/is-your-car-at-risk-kobe-steels-potentially-sub-par-aluminum/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Kobe Steel in Japan has admitted that some of its employees falsified strength data of some of its rolled aluminum. That metal is used in a lot of things worldwide, like cars, planes and trains. Investigations are underway, but what will the consequences be for the company and the wider Japanese manufacturing sector?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.