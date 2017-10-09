Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/09/health-care/likely-health-insurance-executive-order-week-trump-administration-aiming/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For the time being at least, Congress is not going to repeal Obamacare. But President Trump knows there's a lot he can do on his own. There are reports that he’s going to issue an executive order this week, making it easier for insurers to sidestep ACA regulations and sell more bare bones, cheaper plans to healthier consumers. This, in addition to recent moves to cut the advertising budget for Obamacare sign up, and shorten the enrollment period, leaves some wondering if this is a “synthetic repeal" of the ACA?

