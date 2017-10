Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/09/education/schools-across-virgin-islands-set-open-hurricane-recovery-continues/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Virgin Islands remain devastated after two category 5 hurricanes hit within two weeks of each other in September. Many residents are still without shelter, power or internet. But the territory’s roughly 14,000 public school students, who had barely started their school year before Irma hit, will begin returning to their classrooms this week.

