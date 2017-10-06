Two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, only a fraction of residents have electricity. The rest are facing a months-long wait for power. Now, a number of companies are looking to solar power, not just as a disaster response, but as way to power the island long term. The idea is to use several mini-grids around the island, instead of one big, fragile one. Generate Capital is one investor in this work, and its co-founder Jigar Shah joined us to talk about his work in Puerto Rico.
Solar power could be a model for Puerto Rico beyond Hurricane Maria
