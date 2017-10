Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/06/sustainability/could-puerto-rico-s-devastated-power-grid-be-rebuilt-using-solar-energy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's been weeks now since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, and still a vast majority of the island, nearly 90 percent, doesn’t have power. Elon Musk, on Twitter, suggested his solar power technology could be scaled up to rebuild the entire power grid, and the governor of the island, Ricardo Rossello, tweeted back "Let’s talk." But how realistic is it to think that renewables could power Puerto Rico?

