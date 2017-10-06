A contractor removes moldy materials from a flood damaged home on September 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Residents are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The latest jobs report showed a job loss for the first time in seven years. We take a look at how hurricanes Harvey and Irma affected these numbers. Plus, President Donald Trump mentioned possibly wiping out Puerto Rico's debt earlier this week. Does his loose talk on finance have consequences? Lastly, we discuss Trump’s new Federal Reserve Board member, Randal Quarles, and what’s next for Fed Chair Janet Yellen. We discuss these subjects with Nela Richardson of Redfin and Sudeep Reddy of Politico for this week’s edition of the Weekly Wrap.