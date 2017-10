Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/06/business/amazon-encroaches-ups-and-fedex-territory-deliveries-third-party-sellers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon announced this week a new service on the West Coast which could encroach on territory currently held by the likes of UPS and Fedex. The online retail giant said it’s going to be overseeing deliveries for third party sellers. It will still use UPS and Fedex, but it might also choose to use its growing network of couriers for last-mile delivery. How big a threat is that for the parcel companies?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.