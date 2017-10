Martin Schulz, Mark Zuckerberg and Mathias Doepfner attend the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. - Frank Zauritz - Pool /Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/05/economy/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/35-facebook-field-which-democracy-plays/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Is Facebook too big for anyone to understand how big it really is? Even Mark Zuckerberg? New York Magazine senior editor Max Read is on the show today, explaining how Zuckerberg might have to be like Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor (seriously). You can check out Read's story on Zuckerberg, Facebook and democracy here.

Plus: Don't miss our blog about the sequester and Trump, and be sure to send us your thoughts on "The Man in the High Castle" for our upcoming book club episode.