President Donald Trump touted the state of the economy this morning in a tweet that read “Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades!” Unemployment WAS at a 16-year-low in June. It’s gone up since then. And it’s unclear what numbers Trump is looking at around business enthusiasm. Setting all that aside, it’s a presidential tradition to claim credit for the country’s economic successes. But what can a president actually do to influence the U.S. economy?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.