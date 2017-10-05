Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/05/economy/fight-over-how-attach-value-gop-tax-plan/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $4.1 trillion budget plan today. That brings us closer to a tax overhaul, because the passage of the spending blueprint will make it easier for Republicans to push a tax plan through. That’s not to say it will be easy: There are a whole lot of big-deal questions up in the air. Among them is how to judge a tax plan, or "score" it. "Dynamic scoring" will be a part of that discussion. That’s a tool that causes policy pundits to freak. Why?

