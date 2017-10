Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/04/economy/yellen-critic-poised-take-over-fed-chair/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Kevin Warsh is a name that has emerged as one of the front-runners to succeed Janet Yellen at the Chair of the Federal Reserve when her term is set to expire in February. Warsh has been outspoken about his criticism of the Federal Open Market Committee under Yellen and is very well connected in the banking industry.

