Government agencies are working on ways to trim their workforces, as requested by the Trump administration. Offering buyouts to federal employees is one way – but up till now the maximum that can be offered is $25,000. A Senate bill coming before a committee today could increase it to $40,000 – the first bump in decades. How effective will that be?

