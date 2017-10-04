Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/04/business/securing-soft-targets-can-be-costly-financially-and-emotionally/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

What do we do now? This is one of many questions being asked by hotels, restaurants, festival organizers and anybody responsible for places people gather. Security at large events and in heavy traffic areas is already tougher than it used to be, with methods to limit the risks of active shooters, cars ramming into crowds and all the other horrible ways people keep coming up with to kill and injure lots of people at once. With the Las Vegas attack, event planners and security folks now have to take a harder look at so-called "soft targets."

