Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/04/business/eu-cracks-down-tax-avoidance-multinationals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Two giant American corporations got some bad news from the European Union today. Amazon was ordered to repay several hundred million dollars in back taxes. And the EU stepped up its campaign to extract billions in allegedly unpaid tax from Apple.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.