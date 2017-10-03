Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/03/tech/how-russians-used-powerful-facebook-tool-target-voters/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This week, Facebook handed over 3,000 Russian-linked ads to congressional investigators. The ads give just a glimpse into the scope of Russian meddling in the presidential election. Facebook has characterized the ads as appearing to amplify racial and social divisions. Now The Washington Post has a story about how Russian operatives used a sophisticated Facebook advertising tool to identify and target voters. For more, Marketplace’s Adriene Hill spoke with Craig Timberg, the Post's national technology reporter.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.