The Obama-era regulation known as the Clean Power Plan is expected to be the next target for the White House to cut back regulations. It’s something of a zombie, since the Supreme Court halted its rollout, yet the EPA is required to take measures to regulate carbon pollution (due to an agency finding that greenhouse gases are dangerous to clean air). The EPA has several steps it could take to undo the Clean Power Plan, and each one likely faces a legal challenge.

