After Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas, emergency responders rushed hundreds of people to hospitals in and around the city. Most hospitals in the country are built to provide elective, predictable care. Few in the country have the capacity to handle that sort of surge – so how does a hospital prepare for mass trauma?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.