Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/03/business/fallen-equifax-ceo-faces-congressional-grilling/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The former CEO of Equifax will spend much of this week testifying on Capitol Hill. Richard Smith is scheduled to appear before no less than four congressional committees, over three days. Lawmakers will be asking lots of questions about the massive data breach at Equifax. Less clear is what happens next.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.