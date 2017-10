Co-founder and CEO of Affirm Max Levchin participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference in New York City. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Max Levchin knows a thing or two about money. He helped found PayPal almost 20 years ago, and his new startup, Affirm, is in the business of lending. Affirm partners with businesses so customers can make big purchases in installments instead of taking on credit card debt. He and Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke about the business of money lending and what troubles him about the credit card industry. Listen to the whole conversation here.