The Trump administration is asking for new regulations in the name of grid reliability. Specifically, it wants to support coal and nuclear power to make sure the U.S. always has a supply on-hand for possible times of need. But skeptics wonder if this is all a back-door bailout for power plants that simply can’t compete in today’s marketplace and are asking Washington for help.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.