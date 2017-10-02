Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/02/business/fema-s-head-says-helping-puerto-rico-must-be-public-and-private-effort/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump Administration plans to ask Congress for around $13 billion in new aid for Puerto Rico, according to news reports. The president is expected to visit tomorrow. Large parts of the island are still without electricity and clean drinking water after Hurricane Maria made landfall nearly two weeks ago. Yesterday, FEMA's administrator pointedly defended the federal response to the disaster on the island amid mounting criticism. Brock Long also said their efforts include trying to get the private sector in to get crucial telecommunications up and running.

