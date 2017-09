Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/29/tech/social-media-giants-gear-face-possible-regulation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Pressure is mounting on Facebook, and now Twitter, to take action over ads bought or accounts created to apparently breed divisiveness or exert influence over the American public. While the companies are staving off political outcries with promises of self-regulation, they're also increasing lobbying and policy efforts.

