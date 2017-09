President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tax reform to the National Association of Manufacturers at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel today in Washington, D.C. - Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

David Gura of Bloomberg and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post join us to discuss this week’s business and economic news. The Donald Trump administration released a tax plan on Wednesday. Trump has said there will be no tax cuts for the wealthy in this plan, but does that statement hold up? Plus, we look at the details of the proposed corporate tax rate.