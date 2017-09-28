Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/28/world/delivering-supplies-across-ruined-landscape-biggest-challenge-puerto-rico/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. military operations have ramped up in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria as word of worsening conditions has spread widely. The relief effort delays are less about getting supplies to the island, officials and workers have said, and more about getting what’s already there to the people who need it. Shipping containers with water, food, medicine and more have been sitting at ports, idle, as the island faces a shortage of people to deliver them and roads too perilous to navigate with commercial vehicles.

