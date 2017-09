Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/28/economy/tax-reform-and-uptick-lobbying-efforts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The first major tax code rewrite since 1986 is set to bring on a lobbying frenzy. Every element of the tax code has a constituency, and behind that constituency, a solid lobbying effort. It’s been called the "hunger games" for lobbyists. We look at what’s at stake for them.

