Satya Nadella is only the third CEO at Microsoft. When he took over that from Steve Ballmer in 2014, the company seemed close to trouble. It had entirely missed out on the rise of the mobile phone, was lagging in cloud technology and just didn't seem as cool as competitors in the industry. Nadella's leadership seems to be working. He talks about his leadership philosophy and the personal experiences that have shaped him in his new book, "Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone." Nadella talks to host Kai Ryssdal about Microsoft's future, the responsibility that technology companies have to make life better, immigration and tax reform, and more.

