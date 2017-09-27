Maria Klawe is president of Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California. - Wikimedia Commons/Craig Stanfill

There are few issues as hot-button in the tech world as diversity. Women and people of color are dramatically underrepresented in the industry. And some in the tech world say that's not necessarily a bad thing. But others would like to change it and say it's crucial to getting computing right.

Computer scientist Maria Klawe is one of the people trying to make that change. She's the president of Harvey Mudd College, a liberal arts school that focuses on engineering, science and math. While only 18 percent of computer graduates nationwide are women, half of Harvey Mudd's grads are.

Maria Klawe spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood at length. You can listen to it here, as part of The Source Code.